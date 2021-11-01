SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $8.90

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $8.90 or 0.00014337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $39,305.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00072473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,145.01 or 1.00165294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.04 or 0.06940473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022308 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

