Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.90

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 65451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.