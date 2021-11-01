Sonar (PING) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Sonar has a total market cap of $22.95 million and $566,153.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.