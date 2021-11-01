Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

