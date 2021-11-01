Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

