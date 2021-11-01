Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Cap Tops $6.34 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $204,628.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00081598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,740.52 or 0.99373829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.24 or 0.07036996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022822 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

