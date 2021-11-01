State Street Corp Acquires 224,120 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.48% of Five9 worth $183,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4,247.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $158.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.19.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

