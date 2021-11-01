State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.60% of Encompass Health worth $202,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

