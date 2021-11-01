State Street Corp Buys 10,222 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.10% of Tetra Tech worth $204,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $175.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

