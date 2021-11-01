State Street Corp Buys 123,740 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.70% of Hill-Rom worth $201,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $30,920,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $22,475,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $19,171,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $154.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $155.24.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

