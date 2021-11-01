State Street Corp Buys 67,570 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.53% of Amedisys worth $201,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 162,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 88,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Amedisys by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85,366 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

