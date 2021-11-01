State Street Corp Buys 81,480 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.91% of Franklin Electric worth $183,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.