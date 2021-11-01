State Street Corp Buys 85,347 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.54% of Nutrien worth $188,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Nutrien by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

