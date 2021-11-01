State Street Corp Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.18% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $207,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE BJ opened at $58.44 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,298 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

