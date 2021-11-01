State Street Corp Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.68% of Dropbox worth $203,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX opened at $30.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.