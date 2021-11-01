State Street Corp Grows Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.60% of Encompass Health worth $202,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.