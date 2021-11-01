State Street Corp Has $178.31 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

State Street Corp increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of Fate Therapeutics worth $178,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

