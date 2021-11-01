State Street Corp Has $188.57 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 535.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.61% of Unity Software worth $188,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $151.31 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,016,941 shares of company stock worth $129,229,097. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

