State Street Corp Has $194.92 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.51% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $194,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.