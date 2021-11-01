State Street Corp Has $202.78 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.95% of Alcoa worth $202,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $45.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

