State Street Corp Has $205.16 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.51% of First Citizens BancShares worth $205,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $813.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.23. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.49 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.69.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

