State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

State Street Corp increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.36% of Vipshop worth $185,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,672,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 230,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

