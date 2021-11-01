State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Southern Copper worth $182,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

