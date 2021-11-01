State Street Corp Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.10% of EMCOR Group worth $205,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $121.49 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.