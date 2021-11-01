State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $198,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

