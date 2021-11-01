State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.95% of Renewable Energy Group worth $186,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $64.00 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.