State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 286,951 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.75% of Murphy Oil worth $206,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after buying an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR opened at $27.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.06.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.