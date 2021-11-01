Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 1st (BNDSY, BNPQY, DNBBY, DNKEY, NRDBY, SAUHY, SVNLY, SWDBY, UBSFY)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 1st:

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 167.00 to 179.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 139.00 to 135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.20 ($13.18). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 121 to SEK 118. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from SEK 192 to SEK 204. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.