Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 1st (BNDSY, BNPQY, DNBBY, DNKEY, NRDBY, SAUHY, SVNLY, SWDBY, UBSFY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 1st:

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 167.00 to 179.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 139.00 to 135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.20 ($13.18). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 121 to SEK 118. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from SEK 192 to SEK 204. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

