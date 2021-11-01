Streamr Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Streamr has a market capitalization of $106.57 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00223943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.