StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $432,062.75 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $432,062.75 and approximately $780.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,809,744,941 coins and its circulating supply is 17,396,550,587 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.