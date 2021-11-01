Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.83 million and $1.46 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.90 or 0.07083093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087920 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,943,975 coins and its circulating supply is 332,780,157 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

