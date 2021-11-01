TABOO TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (CURRENCY:TABOO) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded up 120.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $236.82 million and $16.33 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

