Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 242.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $14.02 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

