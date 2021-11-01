Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,944. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

