Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Tenable worth $41,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after buying an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 616,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,505,000 after buying an additional 430,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Tenable stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

