Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.69% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $179,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after buying an additional 432,861 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.