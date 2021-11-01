The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.
Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.28.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
