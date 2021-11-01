The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.28.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

