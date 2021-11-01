The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TCFC opened at $38.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The Community Financial has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, research analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

