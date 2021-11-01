The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.
Shares of HSY opened at $175.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
