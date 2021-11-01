The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

