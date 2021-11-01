Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Trupanion worth $44,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,832. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.