Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWO stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

