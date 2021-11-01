Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.42% of Hyliion worth $108,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 825,000 shares of company stock worth $6,855,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $8.09 on Monday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

