Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 12,985 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $100,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.01. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

