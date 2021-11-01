Venus Reward Token (VRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $939,097.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $939,097.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.