VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.06 million and $15,934.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,074,429 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

