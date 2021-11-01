Viacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $20,488.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $20,488.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00310880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

