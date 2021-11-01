Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $13.07 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBOT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

