VIMworld Price Down 21.2% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $156,068.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00081598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars.

