Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,965 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.26% of Vincerx Pharma worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VINC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $13.97 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

