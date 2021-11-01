Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,233. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $126,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

