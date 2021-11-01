Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,233. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
